Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

PARR opened at $16.25 on Friday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 24.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.