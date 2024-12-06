Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Lowers Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Golar LNG worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 467.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,237,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,232,000 after buying an additional 1,843,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $36,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $15,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.02 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fearnley Fonds cut Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

