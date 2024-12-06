PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 300,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $9,246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,863,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,753,008.36. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $12,916,220.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.