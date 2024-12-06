Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,143 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.06% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 48.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

