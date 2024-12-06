Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $146,694.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,511,423.56. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $143,844.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $114,456.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $242.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $277.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.69.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEN

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $17,943,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3,832.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,564,000 after buying an additional 358,932 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.