Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 9th (NASDAQ:PCSC)

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 9th. Perceptive Capital Solutions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCSC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. Perceptive Capital Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Perceptive Capital Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the second quarter worth $302,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $850,000.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

