Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Heidi Henson Purchases 25,975 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Heidi Henson purchased 25,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CATX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 1,457,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,446. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CATX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.