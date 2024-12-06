PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 786106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of £310.83 million, a PE ratio of 313.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.