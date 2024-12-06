Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting and Updates on Merger Agreement**On December 2, 2024, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) held its annual meeting of stockholders where significant decisions were made. A quoru

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Pieris Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

