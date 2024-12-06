Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 4.6% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 47.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Pinterest by 8.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after acquiring an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after acquiring an additional 87,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Pinterest by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,820. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.