Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $118,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,637 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,240,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $83,540,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.