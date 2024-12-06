Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,421 Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at about $12,376,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,784,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,471,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,566 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $4,669,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $83.54 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.02%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,054.40. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,306.40. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.