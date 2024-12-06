Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $29.37 Million Holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 8.89% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 3,774,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRVS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

