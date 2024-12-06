Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 910,657 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,657 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.31% of Sphere Entertainment worth $36,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 15.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.86 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

