Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $847,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,657 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 159.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,480 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after buying an additional 2,960,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 1,856,970 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,094,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 746,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.69 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.