Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $573,000 Investment in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth $5,460,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth $189,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth about $1,680,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRDN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

GRDN stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $314.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. bought 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,714 shares in the company, valued at $499,996. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cosler purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,869.86. This trade represents a 65.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

