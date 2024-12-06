Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,698,000 after buying an additional 2,355,554 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its position in Element Solutions by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,470,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,607 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,364,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $21,889,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,458,000 after purchasing an additional 676,432 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ESI opened at $27.64 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

