Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $128.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

