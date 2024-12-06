Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 118,246 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 434,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 104,149 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KYN opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 280,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

