Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,300 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

