Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 12,900 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $176.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.