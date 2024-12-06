Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 141,628 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 83,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

