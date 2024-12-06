PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Boosted by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.