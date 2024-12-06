Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Powell Industries worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of POWL opened at $285.24 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.97.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total value of $2,461,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,180,853.92. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,679,842. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.