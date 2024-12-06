Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Up 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 131,380,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 257,549,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

