PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $53.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,518.80. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels sold 27,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,289,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,310,572.71. The trade was a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152 over the last ninety days. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PROG has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.15.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

