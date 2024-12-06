Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,007,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,059,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

