PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.78 and last traded at $201.96, with a volume of 226296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.20.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.47.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,600. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,418. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $3,113,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in PTC by 46.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

