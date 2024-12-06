PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 7,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,888 shares in the company, valued at $742,447.52. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 93.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

