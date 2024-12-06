PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.

PVH Trading Down 3.5 %

PVH stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $89.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

