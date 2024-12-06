Q1 Earnings Forecast for CRK Issued By Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.