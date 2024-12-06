Q1 EPS Estimates for Baytex Energy Decreased by Analyst

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$3.78 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.04%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

