Q1 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker Lowered by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,589 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.