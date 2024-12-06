Q4 EPS Estimate for Intuitive Machines Lowered by Analyst

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Intuitive Machines in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $5,684,713.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,561,310.72. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,654,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,841.57. This represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,140,344 shares of company stock valued at $44,348,897 in the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

