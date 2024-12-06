Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 379,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,488 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Finally, B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.4089 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

