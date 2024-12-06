Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 53,603 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 280,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $27.62 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

