Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 62,035 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 831.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,035 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after acquiring an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.56 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.