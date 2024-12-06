Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 15,956 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $2,851,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $292.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $638,628. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

