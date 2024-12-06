Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 371,600 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 371,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of Hudbay Minerals worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of HBM opened at $9.06 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.