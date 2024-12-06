Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RTX by 18.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 150,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 197.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 188,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

