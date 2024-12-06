Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.29.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $767.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,013.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $735.95 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

