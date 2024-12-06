Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $8.76 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,208,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $120.08 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

