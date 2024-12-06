Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,738,000 after purchasing an additional 231,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after acquiring an additional 737,726 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $200,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,636,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $103.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

