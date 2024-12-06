Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner Sells 6,505 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) CEO James J. Lerner sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $28,817.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,185.13. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Stories

