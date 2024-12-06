Quarry LP Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Quarry LP increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

