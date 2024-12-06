Quarry LP Buys 8,022 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 24,309.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of APi Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 3,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 382,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE APG opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

