Quarry LP Buys 926 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 643.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Carvana by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $730,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,484,640. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total transaction of $11,416,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,097,063 shares of company stock valued at $393,287,959 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $255.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25,598.60 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $268.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.45 and its 200 day moving average is $162.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.