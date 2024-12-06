Quarry LP Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9,076.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after buying an additional 876,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,298,000 after buying an additional 288,381 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after buying an additional 353,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

