Quarry LP Has $495,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2,769.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PPL by 91.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 71.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,200 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,107.90. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL opened at $34.10 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.96%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

