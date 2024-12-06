Quarry LP Invests $212,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,013,000 after buying an additional 494,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 422.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 450,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 364,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shares of EW opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

